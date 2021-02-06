STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal to get 5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China under grant assistance

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China attaches great importance to Nepal's urgent need of COVID-19 vaccines and has decided to provide the first batch of vaccine aid for the country.

Published: 06th February 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Image for represenational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: China will provide 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal on a grant basis, officials here said on Saturday, supplying the first batch of vaccine aid for the Himalayan nation.

During a telephonic conversation with his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Gyawali on Friday evening, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured that China would accord priority to Nepal in vaccine cooperation, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

Wang announced that China will provide 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal on a grant basis, it said.

According to a report by the official Chinese news agency Xinhua, during the phone conversation with Gyawali, Wang said China attaches great importance to Nepal's urgent need of COVID-19 vaccines and has decided to provide the first batch of vaccine aid for the country.

The Embassy of China in Kathmandu recently said that China would provide 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that is expected to benefit 150,000 Nepali people.

During the telephonic conversation between the two foreign ministers, China increased the grant assistance to 500,000 doses, My Republica portal reported.

However, the Chinese company producing the vaccine is yet to submit all necessary documents to the Nepal government.

Without the green signal from the government, the BIBP-CorV vaccine -- developed by Sinopharm -- cannot be brought to Nepal, the report said.

China's move to supply the coronavirus vaccine to Nepal is seen as Beijing's efforts to step-up its vaccine diplomacy amid projections from experts that India could become a key player in distributing the jabs to the world.

Known as the 'pharmacy of the world', India produces 60 per cent of vaccines globally.

On January 22, India gifted 1 million doses of domestically manufactured COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal.

The vaccine is currently being administered to frontline health workers, employees and security personnel.

A number of countries in the subcontinent, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, where Beijing has substantial investments, caught China by surprise by opting for Indian vaccines.

So far, India has sent consignments of coronavirus vaccines under grant assistance to Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Seychelles, Myanmar and Mauritius.

It is also undertaking commercial supplies of the doses to a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Morocco.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal China Coronavirus
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp