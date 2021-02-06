STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Turkish president takes action at protest-rocked university

For over a month, students and faculty have led mostly peaceful protests against the new rector, Melih Bulu, who has links to Erdogan's ruling party.

Published: 06th February 2021 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

A woman reacts as riot police officers detain a student during a protest, in Ankara, Turkey. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISTANBUL: Turkey's president has ordered the establishment of two new departments in the country's most prestigious university, which has been rocked by weeks of demonstrations protesting his appointment of a new rector with government links.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision, published in the Official Gazette Saturday, says law and communications faculties are to be launched in Bogazici University.

Critics say the establishment of new departments would allow the presidentially appointed rector to staff them with government loyalists.

For over a month, students and faculty have led mostly peaceful protests against the new rector, Melih Bulu, who has links to Erdogan's ruling party.

They are calling for Bulu's resignation and for the university to be allowed to elect its own president.

In an open letter to Erdogan, protesting Bogazici students called the decision to open new departments intimidation and petty tricks.

Your attempts to pack our university with your own political militants is the symptom of the political crisis you have fallen into, the letter said.

Police have detained hundreds of demonstrators at the university and in solidarity protests elsewhere, some taken away following raids of their homes.

Most were later released.

Top government officials have said terrorist groups are provoking the protests, and Erdogan has called the protesting students terrorists.

Istanbul governor's office press statements have listed detention numbers with alleged links to outlawed leftist and Kurdish militant groups.

Officials from the United States, the United Nations and the European Union have criticized Turkey's handling of the protests as well as a series of homophobic comments that were made by Erdogan and other officials while denouncing the demonstrations.

With the same order, the president opened new faculties in several universities, closed down some others and appointed 11 rectors elsewhere.

The students in their letter said they knew its publication would likely result in criminal complaints, including for insulting the president, but they vowed to continue speaking out and protesting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Turkey university protests Bobazici university
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp