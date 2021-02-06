STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US engaged in strategic competition with China: White House

Psaki said China's objective is to undercut America's long-standing technological advantage.

Published: 06th February 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

US China flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Biden Administration sees the US as engaged in a strategic competition with China and technology is a central domain of it, the White House has said.

"This administration sees the United States as engaged in strategic competition with China, and technology is a central domain of that competition," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference here on Friday.

Psaki said China's objective is to undercut America's long-standing technological advantage.

"We should have no illusions about China's objectives, which are to undercut America's long-standing technological advantage," she said.

The national security and economic consequences of allowing that to happen are simply unacceptable, she said, adding that this is what President Joe Biden conveys in his conversations with American partners and allies.

"But this is a major reason why the president is committed to making major investments in science and technology research and development, as well as supply chain security.

"We will leverage the full breadth of authorities available to us to protect US national and economic security interests," Psaki said.

However, Republican Senator Ted Cruz released a video, alleging that the Biden Administration is being soft on China.

"China poses the single greatest geopolitical threat to the United States over the next.

"One of the really disturbing patterns we've seen with Biden nominee after Biden nominee is a warm embrace of China," he alleged.

Senator Marsha Blackburn has introduced amendments to counter threats posed by Chinese Communist Party.

Senate Amendment 140 will make the funds available to counter Chinese educational and research-based espionage.

Recently, the Biden administration indicated it may provide amnesty to, or halt the investigations of, researchers and academics tied to China.

One of the reasons they gave for this is that the investigations are costly and resource-intensive, she said.

"The Biden administration's openness to providing amnesty for Chinese Communist Party-linked researchers in the United States endangers our national security.

"Many of these researchers are stealing sensitive American technology and trade secrets while spying for the Communist Party. Rooting out and investigating such threats must not be inhibited by a lack of resources," Blackburn said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China US White House US China relations
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp