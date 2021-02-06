STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US president Joe Biden's son Hunter pens memoir of addiction, survival 

The book details Hunter's descent into substance abuse and his tortuous path to sobriety.

Published: 06th February 2021 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 07:25 PM

'Beautiful Things' will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden's son Hunter will come out with his memoir of addiction, loss and survival on April 6.

"Beautiful Things" will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

"I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love," Hunter, a lawyer, writes.

The book details his descent into substance abuse and his tortuous path to sobriety.

Holly Harris, publishing director (non-fiction) at Simon & Schuster UK, acquired UK and Commonwealth rights from Caspian Dennis at Abner Stein on behalf of Laura Nolan and David Granger at Aevitas Creative.

"This book is an extraordinary accomplishment - as gripping as it is courageous. I cannot wait to publish it," says Harris.

Ian Chapman, CEO and Publisher, S&S UK and International, describes "Beautiful Things" as a phenomenal achievement.

The book has already received advance praise from writers including Stephen King and Dave Eggers.

"In his harrowing and compulsively readable memoir, Hunter Biden proves again that anybody -even the son of a United States President - can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley.

There are plenty of memoirs about the Three Rs (rum, ruin, and redemption), but there are sections in this one that stand out with haunting clarity," says King.

"Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where's Hunter? The answer is he's in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful," he adds.

According to Eggers, this is an "astonishingly candid and brave book about loss, human frailty, wayward souls and hard-fought redemption".

