Big challenge: Biden is pressed to end federal death penalty

CHICAGO: Joe Biden, the first sitting US president to openly oppose the death penalty, has discussed the possibility of instructing the Department of Justice to stop scheduling new executions, officials have told The Associated Press.

If he does, that would end an extraordinary run of executions by the federal government, all during a pandemic that raged inside prison walls and infected journalists, federal employees and even those put to death.

The officials had knowledge of the private discussions with Biden but were not authorized to speak publicly about them.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, when asked Friday about Biden's plans on the death penalty, said she had nothing to preview on the issue.

Action to stop scheduling new executions could take immediate pressure off Biden from opponents of the death penalty.

But they want him to go much further, from bulldozing the federal death chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana, to striking the death penalty from U.S.statutes entirely.

A look at the steps Biden could take and the challenges he would face: Q: WHY THE PUSH FOR ACTION NOW? A: While the coronavirus pandemic and election coverage dominated the news last year, many Americans who paid close attention to the resumption of federal executions under President Donald Trump were dismayed by their scale and the apparent haste to carry them out.

The executions, beginning July 14 and ending four days before Biden's inauguration on Jan.20, were the first federal executions in 17 years.

More were held in the last six months under Trump than in the previous 56 years combined.

Executions went ahead for inmates whose lawyers claimed were too mentally ill or intellectually disabled to fully grasp why they were being put to death.

Lawyers for Lisa Montgomery, convicted of killing a pregnant Missouri woman and cutting out her baby, said her mental illness was partly triggered by years of horrific sexual abuse as a child.

On Jan.13, she became the first woman executed federally in nearly 70 years.

Q: WOULD A DECISION TO STOP SCHEDULING EXECUTIONS END THE PRACTICE?

A: Biden can guarantee no federal executions during his presidency by simply telling the Justice Department never to schedule any.

But that would not prevent a future president who supports capital punishment from restarting them.

Barack Obama, for whom Biden served as vice president, did place an informal moratorium on carrying federal executions out when he was president, ordering a review of execution methods in 2014 after a botched state execution in Oklahoma.

But Obama never took any steps toward ending federal executions for good.

That left the door open for Trump to resume them.

Death penalty critics want Biden to slam shut that door.

Q: WHAT ARE BIDEN'S RANGE OF OPTIONS?

A: The surest way to prevent a future president from again restarting executions is to sign a bill abolishing the federal death penalty.

That would require Congress to pass such a bill.

Thirty-seven members of Congress urged Biden in a Jan.22 letter to support the Federal Death Penalty Prohibition Act, sponsored by Rep.Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Sen.Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

But Biden would have to persuade Republicans.

In the 22 states that have struck the death penalty from their statutes, none succeeded in passing the required laws without bipartisan support.

Biden could draw immediately on his presidential powers and do what Obama did not: commute the death sentences of 50-some inmates still on death row in Terre Haute to life in prison.

None of the death sentences could ever be restored.

Commutations in themselves would not stop prosecutors from seeking death sentences in new cases.

That would require an instruction to Biden's Justice Department to never to authorize prosecutors to seek them.

Death Penalty Action has called on Biden to order the razing of the Terre Haute death-chamber building.

Demolishing the bleak, windowless facility, argued Abe Bonowitz, director of the Ohio-based group, would symbolize Biden's commitment to stopping federal executions for good.

Q: DID THE TRUMP EXECUTIONS REENERGIZE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS?

A: The breakneck pace and the government's relentless push in the courts to get them done did galvanize opponents  and also attracted new adherents to their cause, said Robert Dunham, director of the Death Penalty Information Center.

Trump demonstrated more graphically than at any other time what the abuse of capital punishment would look like, he said.

It has created a political opportunity, which is why death penalty opponents want the president to strike while the iron is hot.

Death Penalty Action, which organized protests outside the US penitentiary in Terre Haute during the executions, saw numbers of those donating, signing petitions or requesting information soar from 20,000 to 600,000 over the past six months.

Bonowitz said interest spiked after reality TV star Kim Kardashian pleaded on Twitter for Trump to commute Brandon Bernard's death sentence to life.

Bernard was executed anyway on Dec.10.