California woman, fired due to pandemic, gets pep talk from US president in weekly address revival

After losing her job at a startup clothing company in July, Michele Voelkert wrote Biden a letter. He read it, then called her.

Published: 07th February 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 11:20 AM

joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WILMINGTON: President Joe Biden gave a pep talk to a California woman who was laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic, during a conversation the White House said is part of an effort to help him engage more consistently with regular Americans.

The White House on Saturday released a two-and-a-half-minute video of Biden's long-distance telephone conversation with Michele Voelkert, identifying her only as Michele.

After losing her job at a startup clothing company in July, she wrote Biden a letter. He read it, then called her.

The Roseville, California, woman told Biden “it's been a tough time" trying to find work.

Biden, who spoke from his Oval Office desk, replied that his father used to say a job is about dignity and respect as much as it is about a paycheck. He described his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, which calls for $1,400 payments to people like Voelkert, and other economic aid for individuals and small businesses. There's also money to help distribute coronavirus vaccines.

“I've been saying a long time, the idea that we think we can keep businesses open and moving and thriving without dealing with this pandemic is just a nonstarter,” Biden said.

The Sacramento Bee said it spoke to Voelkert, 47, after the call. "It was the opportunity of the lifetime,” she said. “I’m still riding high.”

The conversation is part of an effort to help Biden, who has largely limited his travel because of the pandemic, communicate directly with Americans, the White House said. Biden did fly to Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday to spend the weekend at home with his family.

"There is a time-honored tradition in the country of hearing from the president in this way,” press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday in previewing the video. She referenced Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “fireside chats” and Ronald Reagan's establishment of a weekly radio address.

The radio address eventually grew to include a video version seen over the internet. The practice, however, lapsed under former President Donald Trump.

Biden's weekly address will be produced in a variety of forms, Psaki said.

Later Saturday, Biden left his home for a regularly scheduled X-ray of his right foot, which he broke in late November while playing with his dog Major.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician, said in a statement issued by the White House that the “10-week post-injury weight-bearing X-ray” was to make sure Biden had regained stability in his ligaments.

O'Connor later reported that Biden's foot fractures had completely healed.

