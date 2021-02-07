STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Canada, Australia among immigration options for Hongkongers after draconian law

Applications for the new permit open on Monday. It grants holders the right to work in Canada for up to three years.

Published: 07th February 2021 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

, British National Overseas passports (BNO) and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China passports are displayed here. (Photo | AP)

, British National Overseas passports (BNO) and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China passports are displayed here. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

HONG KONG: Canada has seen a sharp increase in Hongkongers seeking residency there since last year after Beijing imposed the draconian National Security Law, according to official data.

South China Morning Post reported that Canada announced its new scheme for Hong Kong residents last November, expediting study and residency applications and creating a new "open work permit" specifically for Hongkongers who recently completed post-secondary studies.

Applications for the new permit open on Monday. It grants holders the right to work in Canada for up to three years. It was also reported that according to a Canadian government database, applications from Hongkongers for new or extended temporary residency visas rose by more than 30 per cent in 2020 over the previous year.

Australia had also seen more inquiries from Hong Kong residents who want to move there, a migration consultant said. Like the UK, both countries announced they would ease their entry rules for Hongkongers.

It was reported that Canada ranked fourth in a Chinese University survey last October which asked Hongkongers considering emigration to state their choice destination.

Britain came first for 23.8 per cent of those polled, followed by Australia (11.6 per cent), Taiwan (10.7 per cent), and Canada (9.3 per cent).

Ryan Liu, 32, holds a BN(O) passport but will take up the Australian offer with his 30-year-old wife. They have no children. Both are nurses, and health care professionals in Australia earn more than in Britain, he said according to South China Morning Post.

However, Australia's borders also remain closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and health officials there say they are unlikely to fully reopen this year. "I'm trying to stay positive, and will focus on saving more money while we wait," Liu says.

He wants his children to be born in Australia so that they will have citizenship in a place with more freedom than Hong Kong. "It is up to them to determine their own future," he says. "They understand that more Hongkongers, especially young people, want to leave."

An immigration consultant in Melbourne Simon De Vere said that Hongkongers' interest in moving to Australia in the last two years has been matched only twice before -- after Britain returned the city to China in 1997, and following the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

De Vere, director of migration services at Stirling Henry Global Migration said that migration interests have spiked following the pro-democracy protests that broke out in Hong Kong.

"Australia has always been pretty attractive to Hongkongers, for its climate, rule of law, parliamentary democracy and open, free-trading economic system," says De Vere.

South China Morning Post further reported that official statistics show there were 101,290 Hong Kong-born people living in Australia in 2019.

As of December last year, 12,261 Hongkongers were living there on a temporary basis, the lowest number since at least 2011. However, the number there on graduate visas - 1,130 - was the highest since 2011.

Citing the survey by the Chinese University, it was reported that 43.9 per cent of Hongkongers would emigrate if given a chance, citing lack of trust in the local government, social divisions and shrinking freedoms. That figure was slightly up from 42.3 per cent in 2019, and 34 per cent in 2018, South China Morning Post reported further.

The draconian security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong that criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the central government), terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison. It came into effect from July 1, 2020. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hong Kong protest Immigration
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp