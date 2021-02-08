STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ensure democracy's norms maintained, protesters demonstrate peacefully: US Caucus tells India

The India-focused group of American lawmakers held their first discussion on the farmers’ agitation.

Published: 08th February 2021 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers protesting at the Sadahalli toll gate and they also extended their support to their fellow farmers protesting at the Delhi border. (Photo | EPS/Ashish krishna)

Farmers protesting at the Sadahalli toll gate and they also extended their support to their fellow farmers protesting at the Delhi border. (Photo | EPS/Ashish krishna)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A powerful India Caucus in the US Congress has urged the Indian government to ensure that the norms of democracy are maintained and protesters allowed to demonstrate peacefully and have access to the Internet as it held a meeting with New Delhi's envoy here.

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who regularly interacts with India Caucus members on a number of issues, had a virtual meeting with the top leadership of the Congressional India Caucus last week.

The members included congressmen Brad Sherman and Steve Chabot who are the two Co-Chairs of the Congressional India Caucus along with Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, who is the Vice Chair of the Caucus.

During this discussion, the caucus leadership welcomed reforms in the Indian economy including in agriculture, sources told PTI.

During the meeting, the leadership of the India Caucus, which is the largest country-specific caucus in the House of Representatives, condemned the violence on January 26 in Delhi.

Among other things they were appreciative of the government's perspective on the farm reforms, according to those familiar with the meeting.

Sherman tweeted that they urged India to ensure that the norms of democracy are maintained and the protesters allowed to demonstrate peacefully and have access to the Internet.

I urged the Indian government to make sure that the norms of democracy are maintained and that protesters are allowed to protest peaceably and to have access to the Internet, and to journalists.

All friends of India hope that the parties can reach an agreement, Sherman said.

The Indian ambassador, who over the last one year has met over 100 American lawmakers, mostly virtually due to the COVID-19 restrictions, briefed lawmakers on the necessity and objectives of the agriculture laws, negotiations as well as sensitive handling of the agitation.

During the meeting, it is understood that the leadership of the Congressional India Caucus encouraged continuation of discussions among Indian stakeholders.

The members strongly supported strengthening of India-US relations across different fields, particularly in healthcare and appreciated India's efforts to provide affordable medicines and vaccines to other countries.

After the meeting, Sandhu tweeted that he has detailed discussions on varied issues with the leadership of the Congressional caucus.

Detailed discussions on varied issues with the leadership of the House Caucus on India and Indian Americans for the 117th Congress.

Look forward to working closely with them to further strengthening India-US ties, he said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for over 70 days, demanding a complete repeal of three central farm laws.

Multiple rounds of talks between the Government and the farmer unions have remained deadlocked.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting the farm laws, have criticised the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites.

The External Affairs Ministry has said that any protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the ongoing efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.

"The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming," the MEA said in a statement last week.

"The temporary measures with regard to internet access in certain parts of the NCR region were...understandably undertaken to prevent further violence," it said on Thursday, referring to the incidents of violence and vandalism at the historic Red Fort on January 26.

In a strong response to the remarks made by foreign individuals and entities, the MEA last week said the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments is "neither accurate nor responsible".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm laws US Caucus US India Caucus Farmer Protests
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp