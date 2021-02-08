STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused of flaunting lockdown rules

A video of the event posted on social media showed at least 25 people in attendance, while traditional island music, with drums and bagpipes, could be heard in the background.

Published: 08th February 2021 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Greece's new conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greece's conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ATHENS: Greece's left-wing opposition leader has accused the country's prime minister of showing contempt for lockdown rules after attending a large outdoor lunch gathering.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on a weekend visit to the Greek island of Ikaria attended an outdoor lunch hosted by a local lawmaker.

A video of the event posted on social media showed at least 25 people in attendance, while traditional island music, with drums and bagpipes, could be heard in the background.

The government toughened lockdown measures at the weekend, expanding curfew hours to start at 6 pm in greater Athens and Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, in response to a surge in COVID-19 infections that started in late January.

Opposition leader Alexis Tsipras submitted a complaint to parliament Monday, accusing the prime minister of displaying "unbelievable arrogance" while restaurants around Greece and many businesses remain closed.

A spokeswoman for the government, Aristotelia Peloni, said Mitsotakis would continue to visit remote parts of the country to promote the pandemic vaccination drive, adding that public attention on the outdoor lunch would "undermine the purpose of the visit."

In December, Mitsotakis was photographed posing with his mountain bike but without a mask alongside five motocross riders on a hillside trail outside Athens.

He later apologized.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kyriakos Mitsotakis Greece Ikaria
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Village Cooking Channel at Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai | Express
'Village Cooking Channel’: Meet YouTube's favourite chefs who impressed Rahul Gandhi
Scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue ops intensified as over 200 people still missing
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp