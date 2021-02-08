STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges

This appearance was Israeli PM's second in court since his corruption trial began in May last year.

Published: 08th February 2021 03:38 PM

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo| AP)

By ANI

TEL AVIV: In a much-anticipated court hearing, following a delay due to the pandemic, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday told a Jerusalem District court he is not guilty of charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

This appearance was Israeli PM's second in court since his corruption trial began in May last year, CNN reported.

Netanyahu came in the court in the morning and stood to confirm that the pleas of not guilty, submitted earlier by his lawyers.

"I confirm the written answer submitted in my name," the Prime Minister told the judges, as quoted by CNN.

Last month, the court had ordered the postponement of Israeli PM's hearing, which was initially scheduled for January 13, due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Netanyahu has been the subject of multiple corruption investigations, including over charges that he received expensive gifts from various businessmen in case of quid pro quo, Sputnik reported.

Because of the probe, Netanyahu had to abandon all other ministerial posts except the premiership amid Israel experiencing a political power crisis. As things stand, the country is now heading toward the fourth elections in two years triggered by the collapse of centre-right coalition.

The snap elections would take place on March 23 this year.

According to the charges, if convicted, the Israeli Prime Minister may face up to 10 years in prison for bribery and up to three years for fraud and breach of trust. 

