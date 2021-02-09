STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Austrians rush to get haircuts - but only after a test

Complaints from hairdressers about the new rules have surfaced in the Austrian press, with some pointing out the difficulty of getting tested in rural areas.

Published: 09th February 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Haircut, Salon, Hair styling

Image used for representational purposes

VIENNA: Austria's hairdressing salons were among the businesses reopening on Monday as the country's third virus lockdown eases but a negative Covid test result is now a prerequisite for a visit to the barber.

Schools, shops and museums are also opening for the first time since late December and school pupils also have to be tested twice a week to attend classes.

Brisk demand was seen at the various public virus testing stations set up by Vienna city authorities.

Even at the recently installed centre in the city's famous Schoenbrunn Palace, extra slots had been made available in anticipation of high demand.

Welcoming her first clients in weeks, Viennese hairdresser Susanne Schreiber said: "On the one hand I feel relieved that we are able to work again, but on the other hand there is the obstacle of testing, which some customers aren't taking very well".

Complaints from hairdressers about the new rules have surfaced in the Austrian press, with some pointing out the difficulty of getting tested in rural areas.

Neighbouring Slovenia has also brought in mandatory tests for hairdresser visits and similar services but the measure has not been adopted widely in Europe.

Schreiber's first customer at 9:00 am sharp was a woman who only gave her first name, Martine. She said she was "very, very happy to come back" and was spoiling herself for her 49th birthday.

Martine was not fazed by the test requirement.

"For me it's not a problem, because my parents belong to an at-risk group and I always get tested before visiting them anyway," she said.

Austria, with a population of 8.8 million, is currently recording around 1,000 new infections a day, a figure that has remained stubbornly high despite the weeks of lockdown.

Experts are particularly worried by the situation in the western region of Tyrol, where the South African variant of the virus has been circulating, prompting the government on Monday to advise against non-essential travel to the region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Austria Vienna city coronavirus salns haricuts covid TEST
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Village Cooking Channel at Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai | Express
'Village Cooking Channel’: Meet YouTube's favourite chefs who impressed Rahul Gandhi
Scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue ops intensified as over 200 people still missing
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp