Sri Sri Ravi Shankar recognised as Global Citizenship Ambassador by US university

Published: 09th February 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (File Photo)

By PTI

WASHINGTON:  Indian spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar has been recognised as a Global Citizenship Ambassador by a prominent American university in recognition of his pioneering work as peacemaker, humanitarian, spiritual teacher and global interfaith leader.

The Northeastern University Center for Spirituality, Dialogue and Service honoured him as its inaugural Global Citizenship Ambassador last week, according to a statement issued on Monday.

"We are grateful to Sri Sri. We can think of no better way to launch our Global Citizenship Ambassador recognition than to dialogue and learn from a joyful humanitarian who embodies the best of our shared human values," said Alexander Levering Kern, executive director and Lead Spiritual Advisor (chaplain) at the university.

The university is a global leader in experiential education and research with campuses around the world and is home to students from over 100 countries.

It is ranked among the top 50 in the US and has one of the three largest international student populations.

"On behalf of the interfaith community at Northeastern, in Boston and beyond, we look forward to working together to nurture global citizens and to build more just, peaceful, and healthy world for all people," Kern said.

Sri Ravi Shankar has fostered peace by way of dialogue and strategic initiatives that engage multiple levels of government, business and humanitarian organisations, the statement said.

He has lead conflict resolution and trauma-relief programmes in many countries, including Afghanistan, Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel-Palestine, Kenya, Kosovo, Lebanon, Mauritius, Morocco, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the United States of America.

"The first thing in a conflict is a communication breakdown. Second, there is a trust deficit. If we can bridge these somehow, then the process begins. Inside every culprit is a victim crying for help. If you heal the victim, the culprit disappears," the Indian spiritual leader said.

