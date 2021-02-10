STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China denies sending equipment, experts to Myanmar to control internet

Wang Wenbin was replying to a question on reports about rumours from Myanmar that China has sent equipment and IT experts to Myanmar to help control the internet and impose news blackouts.

Published: 10th February 2021 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

A Buddhist nun flashes the three-fingered salute as protesters gather outside the Hledan Center in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)

A Buddhist nun flashes the three-fingered salute as protesters gather outside the Hledan Center in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: China on Wednesday refuted reports of sending IT experts and supplying equipment to help the Myanmar military to regulate the internet to control the mass protests against the coup.

"There have been false information and rumours about China on issues relating to Myanmar, which can serve as a reminder that one should not be too credulous of similar claims," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here.

He was replying to a question on reports about rumours from Myanmar that China has sent equipment and IT experts to Myanmar to help control the internet and impose news blackouts.

"I haven't heard about anything like that," Wang said.

"As Myanmar's friendly neighbour, China is following the situation in Myanmar and hopes that parties in Myanmar will bear in mind national development and stability, properly handle their differences under the constitutional and legal framework and maintain political and social stability," Wang said.

Since the military coup ousting the elected government headed by de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, China has opposed sanctions and called for actions by the international community to contribute to Myanmar's political-social stability and peace and reconciliation so as to avoid escalation of tensions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Myanmar Myanmar military Wang Wenbin
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp