Reports of radicalisation, fundraising by ISIL facilities in Syria concerning: India at UN

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India has said that reports of radicalisation, new methods of fundraising, training and incitement of external operations in facilities housing terror group ISIL in conflict-ridden Syria are of serious concern, underlining that political developments cannot be isolated from violations of Syrian sovereignty by outside factors.

The UN Security Council held a closed door meeting on Syria on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said in a tweet that he "underlined that political developments can't be isolated from violations of Syrian sovereignty by external factors," leading to lack of mutual trust for political settlement.

He warned that this gives fillip to terrorism.

Citing the 12th report of the Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIL (Da'esh) to international peace and security, Tirumurti said the report points out that there are 11,000 ISIL fighters in north-east Syria.

"Reports of radicalisation, new methods of fundraising, training & incitement of external ops in facilities housing #ISIL are of serious concern. All Parties should adhere to obligation to fight #terrorism," Tirumurti said.

The report said that the 11,000 male ISIL fighters held in the north-east of Syria include 5,000 Syrians, 1,600 Iraqis, 1,700 foreign terrorist fighters of known nationality and around 2,500 of unknown nationality.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said there has to be constructive international diplomacy -- if the peace process is to move forward in any way.

The UN envoy underlined the need for constructive international diplomacy that bridges existing divides and focuses on "mutual and reciprocal steps".

Pedersen said "steps, defined with realism and precision" can create the trust and confidence needed to generate movement on the issues in resolution 2254", which calls for a ceasefire and political settlement in Syria.

He said that he would continue engaging with the government in Damascus, the Syrian National Council (SNC) and the two Co-Chairs with the hopes of travelling to the capital city "in the not-too-distant future."