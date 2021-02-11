STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan test-fires surface-to-surface cruise missile, third test in three weeks

The Babar missile 'is capable of engaging targets at land and sea with high precision,' the Army said, adding that the missile was launched from a state-of-the-art multi-tube launch vehicle.

Pakistan flag

This is the country's third successful missile test in three weeks. (File Photo of Pakistan flag | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of a surface-to-surface cruise missile which can strike targets up to 450 kilometres, the Army said, the country's third missile test in three weeks.

The Babar missile "is capable of engaging targets at land and sea with high precision," the Army said in a statement, adding that the missile was launched from a state-of-the-art multi-tube launch vehicle.

It said that the Babar cruise missile has a range of 450 kilometers.

Senior scientists and defence officials witnessed the training launch and acknowledged the standards of training and operational preparedness of the Army Strategic Forces.

Raza Samar, chief of National Engineering and Science Commission, said that the launch showed the "proficient handling of the weapon system in the field and fulfillment of all laid down training parameters".

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and the services chiefs congratulated the participating troops on conducting the successful training launch of the missile, the Army added.

This is the country's third successful missile test in three weeks.

On February 3, the Pakistan Army successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile which can strike targets up to 290 kilometres.

The launch of Ghaznavi missile was "culmination of Annual Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command," according to a statement issued by the media wing of the Pakistani Army - the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It said that the ballistic missile is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometres.

On January 20, Pakistan test-fired nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-III which can strike targets up to 2,750 kilometres.

