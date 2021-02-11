STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Meghan Markle's privacy

Judge Mark Warby issue says Associated Newspapers misused the duchess's private information.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: A British judge has ruled that a newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing personal letter to her estranged father.

He said the duchess "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private. The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation."

The ruling is a major victory for Meghan Markle, who is suing the publisher for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles in the Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website, which published portions of a handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, after her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Associated Newspapers contested the claim.

The ruling means Meghan has won her case on privacy grounds but the judge said a "limited trial" should be held to decide some of the copyright issues.

