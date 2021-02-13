STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Safeguard media freedom': EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel

China's move to ban BBC was largely symbolic, because BBC World was shown only on cable TV systems in hotels and apartment compounds for foreigners and some other businesses.

Published: 13th February 2021 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

The EU statement specifically linked the ban to BBC reporting on those topics.

The EU statement specifically linked the ban to BBC reporting on those topics. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: The European Union on Saturday called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television channel imposed in apparent retaliation for Britain's pulling of the licence of state-owned Chinese broadcaster CGTN.

The EU said in a statement that Beijing's move further restricted "freedom of expression and access to information inside its borders," and violated both the Chinese constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The statement also said that Hong Kong's announcement that its public broadcaster would also stop carrying BBC broadcasts added to the "erosion of the rights and freedoms that is ongoing" in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory since the imposition last year of a sweeping new national security law.

"The EU remains strongly committed to safeguarding media freedom and pluralism, as well as protecting the right to freedom of expression online and offline, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information without interference of any kind," the statement said.

​ALSO READ | China bans BBC World News from broadcasting for violating its guidelines for reporting

While Britain is no longer in the EU, it remains a member of the Council of Europe, which oversees a 1989 agreement linking broadcasting licenses.

Britain, the U.S.and foreign correspondents based in China have also expressed dismay over the BBC ban.

China's move Thursday was largely symbolic, because BBC World was shown only on cable TV systems in hotels and apartment compounds for foreigners and some other businesses.

However, it comes against the backdrop of growing conflict between Beijing and Western governments over a slew of issues ranging from human rights to trade and the COVID-19 pandemic in which Chinese criticisms over foreign media coverage have played a prominent role.

China's National Radio and Television Administration said BBC World News coverage of the country violated requirements that news reporting be true and impartial, reflecting complaints over BBC reports about the government's initial response to the virus outbreak in China.

Other complaints were over allegations of forced labor and sexual abuse in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang, home to Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups.

The EU statement specifically linked the ban to BBC reporting on those topics.

It wasn't clear whether BBC reporters in China would be affected.

Last year, Beijing expelled foreign reporters for The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times amid disputes with the Trump administration and complaints over media criticism of the ruling Communist Party.

Britain's communications watchdog, Ofcom, revoked the license for CGTN, China's English-language satellite news channel, on February 4, citing links to the Communist Party, among other reasons.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Ofcom acted on "political grounds based on ideological bias."

Losing its British license was a major blow for CGTN, which is part of a global effort by the party to promote its views and challenge Western media narratives about China, into which it has poured enormous resources.

CGTN has a European operations hub in London.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBC China European Union BBC World News Ban on Media
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp