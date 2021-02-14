STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian diaspora groups in US launch rose campaign in support of protesting farmers in India

The Global Indian Progressive Diaspora launched the social media campaign on Valentine's Day, which is observed globally on February 14.

Published: 14th February 2021 04:26 PM

Delhi farmers protests

Farmers raise slogans at Singhu border during Delhi Chalo protest against the new farm laws in New Delhi Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A group of Indian diaspora organisations launched a rose campaign on the occasion of Valentine's Day on Sunday in support of the farmers protesting against the new farm laws in India.

The Global Indian Progressive Diaspora (GIPD) launched the social media campaign on Valentine's Day, which is observed globally on February 14.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal three farm laws and provide them legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have not been able to resolve the deadlock.

“Tweet or Send a Rose to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi asking to repeal farm laws or Send a Rose to the Indian Embassy/General Counsel in your respective region to express your solidarity with farmers in India. #Rose2Repeal #LoveToFarmers #OneAppealRepeal,” GIPD said in a post on social media.

The organisation also released a letter addressed to Indian Consulates as part of its “Love Conquers Hate” Campaign.

The international community of progressive Indians, from over 12 diaspora organisations spread across the globe, extend their support to the farmers and their rightful demand to be heard and call for the repeal of farm laws and ask for shared governance in reformulating such laws, a media statement said.

“In pursuit of that goal, a broad coalition of partner organisations invites our media partners and fellow human rights organisations to help us amplify voices of support to the farmers and a universal call for peace, unity and harmony in India,” it said.

India has emphasised that the protests by farmers must be seen in the context of India''s democratic ethos and polity and the Ministry of External Affairs said that some vested interest groups have tried to mobilise international support against the country.

In a statement earlier this month, the ministry, in a statement highlighted that the Parliament of India had passed the "reformist legislation" for the agricultural sector, which "a very small section of farmers" have some reservations about and therefore the laws have been kept on hold while talks are held.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the MEA statement of February 3 said. 

