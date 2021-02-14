STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian fraudster sentenced to two years in prison

Manish Kumar was sentenced on Thursday to 24 months in federal prison to be followed by three years supervised release, and to pay restitution in the amount of USD5,000.

Published: 14th February 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A 32-year-old Indian national who played a key role in a telemarketing fraud scheme has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, the Department of Justice has said.

Manish Kumar, was arrested by FBI agents on August 24, 2019, as he deplaned in New York City from a flight from India and ordered detention in federal custody. He pleaded guilty on November 5, 2020, to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of wire fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

He was sentenced on Thursday to 24 months in federal prison to be followed by three years supervised release, and to pay restitution in the amount of USD5,000.

As part of the investigation, FBI was able to intercept some of the fraudulently obtained funds and return them directly to victims, making additional restitution unnecessary.

Kumar previously admitted to the court that he directed telephone calls to call centers in India as part of a scheme to mislead individuals into believing that their computers were infected by malware, and to buy computer protection services from call center operators.

The call centers perpetuated the falsehood that malware had been detected on the callers’ computer, convincing callers to provide payment information to purchase putative technical support services. No putative services were provided, federal prosecutors alleged.

“As part of the scheme, those who had been misled, were later victimised again. Call center operators called back and told the victims that they were entitled to refunds. The operators would then mislead the victims into believing that they had accidentally been sent far in excess of the refund amounts and urged the victims to return the overage,” the Department of Justice said.

“Because no funds had actually been sent to the victims, in “returning” the overage, the victims were actually parting with more of their own money,” it said, adding that Kumar admitted to providing money routing services for this component of the scheme.

Kumar provided the call center operators with a bank account in the United States, where the victim money would be sent and then forwarded to Kumar and his coconspirators.

Additionally, Kumar admitted that he had obtained information sufficient to place charges on thirty-seven credit card accounts of US residents and had taken steps to have fraudulent charges placed on those accounts, the Department of Justice said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
telemarketing fraud scheme US Department of Justice Indian fraudster FBI Manish Kumar
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp