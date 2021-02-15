STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Will live in Pakistan, won't go abroad: PML-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz

Maryam said that that she will not leave the country to join her father in London for her treatment despite the Imran Khan government's apparent offer to go abroad.

Published: 15th February 2021 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that she will not leave the country to join her father in London for her treatment despite the Imran Khan government's apparent offer to go abroad.

"Even if someone (from the government) comes to my home and offers me to go abroad, I will decline it straightaway," she said while talking to reporters at her Jati Umra Raiwind residence here.

"I know some ministers are saying that if Maryam is allowed to go abroad the opposition's movement (against the government) will fizzle out. But let me make it clear that I will not leave my country come what may, and will not seek removal of my name from the no-fly list," she said.

The PML-N vice president further said that she had to undergo a 'little surgery' which is not possible in Pakistan. "But despite this I will not leave Pakistan. I will live and die in my country," she asserted.

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on February 16. Sharif has been living in London since November, 2019 after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar said that United Kingdom authorities had been asked to deport the convicted former prime minister from their country. He said Pakistan had written a letter to the UK to cancel the visa of Sharif which was issued for medical treatment after taking an undertaking.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in October said he would contact British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, if needed, to discuss his deportation and his adviser Akbar wrote a letter to British Home Secretary Priti Patel on October 5 urging her to deport the former premier whom he said is responsible for pillaging the state.

Maryam has alleged that the "selectors" (a reference to the army chief Gen Bajwa and others) are being questioned within the institution regarding imposing inept and incompetent Imran Khan on the nation. "Now voices are being raised within the institution for imposing this incompetent Imran on the nation who made the lives of the people miserable," she said and lamented "inhuman statement" of Sheikh Rashid regarding use of water cannon on protesting government employees.

Rashid had said that the government had tested water cannon on the employees. "Tomorrow, this government will say that it is using atomic bomb on the masses to test it," Maryam said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maryam Nawaz Nawaz Sharif Pakistan politics Imran Khan PML Nawaz
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Senior citizens collecting their bus pass at Pallavan depot in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp