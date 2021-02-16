STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal lodges protest with India over Amit Shah's purported statement on 'BJP expansion'

Nepali Ambassador to India Nilamber Acharya called upon a senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs to express displeasure at the statement and seek clarification.

Published: 16th February 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Flag of Nepal (L) and Home Minster Amit Shah

Flag of Nepal (L) and Home Minster Amit Shah. (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

KATHMANDU: Nepal has expressed its concern over the "objectionable remarks" allegedly made by Indian Home Minster Amit Shah on "plans to expand" his Bharatiya Janata Party in neighbouring countries.

According to Kathmandu Post, Nepali Ambassador to India Nilamber Acharya telephoned Arindam Bagchi, Joint Secretary in-charge of Nepal and Bhutan at India's Ministry of External Affairs, to express displeasure at the statement and seek clarification.

The Indian side has assured that they will clarify the matter during their regular press meet on Thursday, while taking note of Deb's statement and saying that they have also noticed some reports circulating in various Indian newspapers, which is unfortunate.

At a public function a few days ago, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb had said that Home Minister Shah had publicly stated that the BJP is "planning to form its government in neighbouring countries, including Nepal and Sri Lanka". Deb said that Shah, at a party meet during his visit to Tripura, purportedly said that he had plans to establish the party in neighbouring countries after winning in most of the states in India, according to local media reports.

"We were talking in the state guest house when Ajay Jamwal (North-East Zonal Secretary of BJP) said that BJP has formed its government in several states of India, and in reply Shah said, 'Now Sri Lanka and Nepal is left'," Deb had said.

"We have to expand the party in Sri Lanka, Nepal and win there to form a government," the Chief Minister quoted Shah as having reportedly said. A formal objection has been already conveyed by Nepal as per Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, in response to a tweet flagging Deb's statements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Nepal ties Ministry of External Affairs BJP Amit Shah BJP Nepal expansion
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath, Uttrakhand on Tuesday. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan village grim as families lose hope
NDRF team carries out rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| PTI)
Bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; over 35 people dead
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp