'How is he threatening people on social media': Malala responds to Taliban militant's tweet

Malala

Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai (File Photo | AP)

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai was shot and badly wounded nine years ago by a Taliban militant in Pakistan. Malala overcame the life threatening incident to become what she is now -- promoter of education for girls worldwide.

However, almost a decade later, the same Taliban militant threatened a second attempt on her life, tweeting that next time "there would be no mistake."

The militant in a tweet, which has now been removed from Twitter, urged Malala Yousafzai to "come back home because we have a score to settle with you and your father."

The tweet added that "this time there will be no mistake."

Malala soon took to Twitter and called out the Pakistan government and the military over Taliban militant Ehsanullah Ehsan's tweet.

"This is the ex-spokesperson of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan who claims the attack on me and many innocent people. He is now threatening people on social media," she tweeted.

She then asked the Pakistan military and Prime Minister Imran Khan to explain how her alleged shooter, had escaped from government custody back in 2020. 

ALSO READ | US Congress passes 'Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act' for Pakistani women

The millitant has had more than one Twitter account, all of which have been suspended.

The government is investigating the threat and had immediately asked Twitter to shut down the account, said Raoof Hasan, an adviser to prime minister Imran Khan said to Associated Press.

Background: 

Malala was 15 years old when Pakistani Taliban or Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan militant Ehsanullah Ehsan  allegedly shot her in Pakistan for her campaign for girls education.

Ehsan was arrested in 2017, but escaped in January 2020 from a so-called safe house where he was being held by Pakistan's intelligence agency.

​During his years in military custody, Ehsan was never charged.

(Inputs from Associated Press)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
