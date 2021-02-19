STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris congratulate NASA for Perseverance rover's landing on Mars

The touchdown of the rover marks an ambitious first step in the effort to collect Mars samples and return them to Earth.

Published: 19th February 2021 01:10 PM

US President Joe Biden (L) and Vice-President Kamala Harris

US President Joe Biden (L) and Vice-President Kamala Harris (File photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on Friday congratulated NASA for proving the power of science and American ingenuity after the US space agency's Perseverance rover nailed a historic landing on Mars, in the first step in the search for signs of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet.

After a nearly seven month journey through space, Perseverance -- the largest and the most advanced rover NASA has ever sent to another world -- successfully touched down on the surface of Mars on Friday. Packed with groundbreaking technology, the Mars 2020 mission launched on July 30, last year, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, US.

The touchdown of the rover marks an ambitious first step in the effort to collect Mars samples and return them to Earth. "Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance's historic landing possible," Biden wrote on Twitter about two hours after the landing.

Biden's post also included a photo showing Biden watching the landing on television at the White House. "Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility," he tweeted.

Vice-President Kamala Harris also sent her greetings to NASA and the Perseverance rover team. "Congrats to @NASA and all of their partners on their successful mission. Today's historic landing embodies our nation's spirit of perseverance - building on past accomplishments and paving the way for future missions," Harris tweeted.

Former President Barack Obama also congratulated NASA. NASA kicked off the Perseverance rover mission in 2012 during Obama's first presidential term. "Congrats to @NASAJPL on landing @MarsPersevere today!" Obama tweeted.

"Looking forward to seeing what this mission uncovers - and proud our administration invested in this effort eight years ago to help continue America's rich tradition of exploration and discovery," he said.

