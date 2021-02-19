STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three of 45 pilot whales survive mass stranding in Indonesia

The three whales were pushed back to the sea by volunteers and local authorities along the Modung beach in East Java province.

Published: 19th February 2021 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Residents inspect the carcass of a pilot whale stranded on a beach in Bangkalan

Residents inspect the carcass of a pilot whale stranded on a beach in Bangkalan (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BANGKALAN: Only three of 45 short-finned pilot whales survived the mass stranding Friday in shallow waters on Indonesia's Madura Island off the northeastern coast of Java, officials said.

The three whales were pushed back to the sea by volunteers and local authorities along the Modung beach in East Java province.

East Java Gov. Khofifah Indar Parawansa said authorities are investigating the cause of death while the carcasses will be buried around the coast.

“The volunteers who are helping them to get back to the ocean said that some of the whales got back to the coast again as their mothers are still stranded at the beach,” Parawansa said.

According to data from Whale Stranding Indonesia, there were 59 beaching incidents in the country last year, most of them dugongs and spinner dolphins.

