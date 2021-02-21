STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Tensions rise between Somalia and UAE over delayed elections

At least five soldiers were killed and more than a dozen people, mostly civilians, were wounded on Friday in violent protests over the country’s delayed election.

Published: 21st February 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Somalis march and protest against the government and the delay of the country's election in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia

Somalis march and protest against the government and the delay of the country's election in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOGADISHU: Two days after violence related to Somalia's delayed elections, the country's foreign ministry has accused “external forces” for contributing to the problems.

At least five soldiers were killed and more than a dozen people, mostly civilians, were wounded on Friday in violent protests over the country’s delayed election.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is under pressure as elections were to be held on Feb. 8, but no vote occurred on that date because there was no agreement on how the polls should be conducted in the Horn of Africa nation. Some Somalis are demanding that the president should step down.

The foreign ministry blamed a foreign country for making “misinformed and misleading statements that disregard the facts and at times appear to be supporting insurrection,” in a statement issued Sunday.

Although no specific country was named, it was clear the statement was referring to the United Arab Emirates which had earlier criticized the violence.

“The United Arab Emirates has expressed its grave concern over the deteriorating situation in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, as a result of ongoing violence and the excessive use of force against civilians,” said the UAE statement issued Saturday.

Somalia's Information Minister Osman Dubbe angrily responded to the UAE statement, saying it was provocative. He said the UAE should apologize.

In a press conference on Sunday, Dubbe alleged that some Somali officials had flown to the UAE after which they raised pre-conditions for Somalia's elections which contributed to the delay in the polls.

Relations between the UAE and Somalia have been deteriorating ever since DP World, a UAE company, signed separate agreements with the Somali regional administrations of Somaliland and Puntland without the consent of Somalia's federal government. In those agreements, DP World agreed to help develop the region's seaports. Somalia's federal government does not recognize Somaliland’s claim of independence while Puntland is a federal member state, therefore the federal government does not like foreign countries making agreements with those territories.

The goal of direct, one-person-one-vote elections in Somalia remains elusive. It was meant to take place this month, but the federal government and states agreed on another “indirect election,” in which senators and members of parliament are elected by community leaders — delegates of powerful clans — in each member state. The members of parliament and senators then elect Somalia’s president.

An alliance of opposition leaders, along with civil society groups, have objected, arguing it leaves them no say in the politics of their own country. And the regional states of Jubbaland and Puntland refused to take part.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somalia UAE delayed elections
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp