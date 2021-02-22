STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
S Jaishankar meets Mauritius foreign minister M Alan Ganoo; reviews 'excellent' bilateral ties

Jaishankar, who arrived here in India's strategically key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region on Sunday night, reiterated that India will be a ready partner in Mauritius' economic recovery.

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar (R) meets his Mauritius counterpart M Alan Ganoo

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar (R) meets his Mauritius counterpart M Alan Ganoo (Photo| Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar)

By PTI

PORT LOUIS: External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and held talks with Foreign Minister M Alan Ganoo during which they reviewed the "excellent' bilateral relations and successful development partnership.

Jaishankar, who arrived here in India's strategically key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region on Sunday night from the Maldives on the last leg of his two-nation tour, also reiterated that India will be a ready partner in Mauritius' economic recovery and revival efforts.

"Delighted to begin Mauritius visit with a meeting with FM Alan Ganoo. Reviewed our excellent bilateral relations & successful development partnership. Reiterated that India will be a ready partner in Mauritius' economic recovery & revival efforts," Jaishankar tweeted.

Later, Jaishankar called on Prime Minister Jugnauth, who is of Indian-origin, and handed him over 100,000 additional doses of commercially procured 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines. "India's helping hand - always over the horizon. Symbolically handed over 100,000 additional doses of commercially procured Made in India Covid vaccines," he tweeted.

He also conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prime Minister Jugnauth. "Commend management of the pandemic under his leadership. Comprehensive discussions on the status of implementation of various infrastructure projects. Appreciate the efficiency of the Mauritius side in taking them forward," Jaishankar tweeted.

He will also call on President Prithvirajsing Roopun, who is also of Indian-origin.

During his visit, Jaishankar will review all aspects of bilateral relations, ongoing implementation of various infrastructure projects being carried out by India in Mauritius, and hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest including India's assistance to Mauritius.

Indian-origin people constitute nearly 70 per cent of the population of Mauritius. Their ancestors were sent there as indentured labourers during the British rule. Before arriving here on Sunday, Jaishankar visited Maldives and met the top leadership of the key Indian Ocean island nation.

Both Maldives and Mauritius are India's key maritime neighbors in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy a special place in Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

The minister's visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Mauritius and is expected to lend further momentum to substantive cooperation and robust people to people ties between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi ahead of his visit.

