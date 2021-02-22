STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

South Africa’s armed force bought illegal Cuban drug believing COVID-19 to be ‘biological warfare’

The South African Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence heard this during a presentation by Major-General Mzikayise Tyhalisi of the SANDF.

Published: 22nd February 2021 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

File photo)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had authorised the purchase of over USD 17-million worth of a Cuban drug after believing that the country was involved in a biological war sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official.

The South African Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence heard this during a presentation by Major-General Mzikayise Tyhalisi of the SANDF.

The leaders of the SANDF authorised the purchase of 260-million rand (USD 17.7-million) worth of the Heberon Interferon alfa-2b medicine from Cuba despite the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) banning it in the treatment of COVID-19.

Tyhalisi said after President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the Army to assist in enforcing the national lockdown in April last year, the military swung into a process of planning of the employment and protecting of these forces.

 Military, in this case, has the sole capability of chemical and biological warfare.

We were dealing with an enemy that we didn't know how it was going to behave.

The Military Council (the highest strategic decision-making body of the SANDF), then took a decision that is seemed to be a biological warfare problem that we were dealing with and the South African Medical Service (SAMS) was tasked with finding a solution for it so that our soldiers on the ground were protected, Tyhalisi said.

The SAMS found Interferon which they regarded not as a treatment but as a prophylactic biological product to deal with a biological threat to address a military problem which was being faced at that time, the officer said.

Psychologically, the morale of the soldiers was heightened by the awareness of available protective drugs.

If you need soldiers having their boots on the ground, you do not have time to have them in ICUs and in hospitals when the security of the country is at stake, Tyhalisi said.

The Cuban Interferon was found to be potentially useful as it offered protection for Cuban medical personnel deployed at different hotspots globally, he said.

Both the SANDF and the SAHPRA dismissed media reports that there were tensions between the two organisations.

SAHPRA CEO Dr Tumi Semete said there had been cordial meetings between the regulator and the Defence Force.

Tyhalisi said that there had been agreement with the SAHPRA that the Interferon drug would only be used for clinical trials.

But leading South African virologist and COVID-19 researcher Professor Shabir Madhi from the University of the Witwatersrand told the Sunday Times that there was no scientific rationale for doing a clinical trial of Interferon alfa-2b as it has already been shown to be ineffective in the WHO solidarity trial in the treatment of COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 SANDF biological warfare
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp