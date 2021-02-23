STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Congo, Italy dispatch investigators into ambassador Luca Attanasio's death

Congolese authorities and members of the United Nations Mission in Congo are also expected in Goma, in eastern Congo to look into the killings.

Published: 23rd February 2021 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Italian ambassador to Congo Luca Attanasio

Italian ambassador to Congo Luca Attanasio (Photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

KINSHASA: An Italian Carabinieri unit is expected in Congo Tuesday to investigate the killings of the Italian ambassador to Congo, an Italian Carabinieri police officer, and their driver in the country's east.

Congolese authorities and members of the United Nations Mission in Congo are also expected in Goma, in eastern Congo to look into the killings.

Luca Attanasio, the ambassador to Congo since 2017, Carabinieri officer Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver Moustapha Milambo were killed Monday in an ambush as their World Food Program convoy was traveling from Goma, Congo's eastern regional capital, to visit a WFP school project in Rutshuru, the U.N. agency said.

Congo's interior ministry said four others in the convoy were kidnapped, but one person has since been found by Congo's army.

The body of the ambassador and the officer will be flown to Congo's capital, Kinshasa, Monday and then to Rome, according to local media reports.

Congo's government has blamed the killings on the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, the Rwandan Hutu rebel group known as FDLR.

The rebel group, however, on Tuesday, denied responsibility for the attack.

"The FDLR declares that there is nothing to implicate it in the attack that resulted in the death of the Italian ambassador and asks that Congolese authorities and MONUSCO to do all they can to shed light on those responsible for this ignoble assassination," rebel spokesman Cure Ngoma said in a statement.

The rebel group noted the attack took place in the "three antennas" area near Goma and the border of Rwanda and close to Congolese and Rwandan military positions.

It blamed the killings on those forces.

Eastern Congo is home to myriad rebel groups all vying for control of parts of the mineral-rich, loosely governed Central African nation that is the size of Western Europe.

More than 120 armed groups are active in eastern Congo which has been insecure for more than 25 years, according to Kivu Security Tracker, a joint project between Human Rights Watch and the Congo Research Institute to monitor armed violence in Eastern Congo.

In the specific area of the attack, several armed groups are active including the FDLR, the Nyatura militia and remnants of the former M23 rebels.

It's unusual for a top diplomat to be targeted in eastern Congo, but attacks have been rising, Pierre Boisselet, coordinator of the Kivu Security Tracker, said.

"Attacks on humanitarians and kidnappings of humanitarian workers have been increasing. Last year we recorded 12 of those incidents in North and South Kivu, but only one ended in a death," he said.

"Usually violence by armed groups targets civilians," or civilians are hurt amid clashes between armed groups and the army.

The attack, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Goma, was right next to Virunga National Park.

The U.N. vehicles were hijacked by the attackers and taken into the bush.

The Congolese army and park guards for Virunga National Park responded to the attack and there was an exchange of fire, according to North Kivu Gov.

Carly Nzanzu Kasivita.

Attanasio was shot in the abdomen, and was then transported to the U.N.

Mission in Congo hospital where he died from his wounds, according to Congo's interior ministry.

The driver and police officer died at the scene.

The WFP said the attack occurred on a road that had been cleared previously for travel without security escorts, and it was seeking more information from local officials on the attack.

Congo's interior ministry said the provincial authorities of North Kivu were not aware of the presence of the Italian ambassador and therefore did not provide him with security measures.

U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said that the determination of whether roads are safe is normally made by U.N. security officials in the country.

He said he had no details on "the exact unfolding of the incident," and that "The investigation will bring, hopefully, clarity to that."

Italy's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it will spare no effort to find out exactly what happened in the tragic attack.

In Rome, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said he would soon brief Parliament on the attack and cautioned against premature reconstructions of what transpired.

A moment of silence was planned in Parliament on Tuesday.

Rome prosecutors have opened an investigation, which is done whenever an Italian citizen is killed overseas.

Flags at Italian government buildings flew at half-staff as tributes poured in for the two men.

In a front-page obituary in leading Corriere della Sera, the foreign ministry secretary general, Elisabetta Belloni, said Attanasio firmly believed that through multilateral diplomacy, he could help make the world a better place.

The attack occurred in the same area where two Britons were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in 2018, though they were released days later.

Eastern Congo remains one of the most insecure parts of the expansive country.

More than 2,000 civilians were killed last year in eastern Congo provinces by armed rebel groups, according to U.N. reports last week.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission has been working toward reducing its more than 17,000-troop presence in the country and handing over its security work to Congolese authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Italy ambassador death Congo
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp