Queen Elizabeth II's cousin jailed for 10 months for sexually assaulting woman in Scotland castle

Simon Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Strathmore, had admitted assaulting the woman in a bedroom at Glamis Castle in February 2020.

Published: 23rd February 2021 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Simon Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Strathmore, arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court ahead of sentencing, in Dundee, Scotland, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: A relative of Queen Elizabeth II was sentenced Tuesday to 10 months in prison for sexually assaulting a woman at his ancestral castle in Scotland.

Bowes-Lyon, 34, who is a first cousin twice removed of the queen, pleaded guilty last month, saying he was “greatly ashamed of my actions which have caused such distress to a guest in my home.”

“I did not think I was capable of behaving the way I did but have had to face up to it and take responsibility,” he said.

He was sentenced Tuesday at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Glamis Castle, near Dundee in central Scotland, is the childhood home of the queen’s late mother, who was born Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.

