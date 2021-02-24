Fashion designer Alexander Wang accused of multiple sexual assault

By Online Desk

Multiple allegations of sexual misconduct have come to light against American fashion designer Alexander Wang.

In January, model and graphic designer Owen Mooney said he was groped by Wang in a New York City nightclub in 2017.

Now, a 21-year-old student at New york's Parsons School Design alleged that he was assaulted by Wang at a club in 2019, according to a BBC report.

This fresh accusation comes amid the report that high-profile lawyer Lisa Bloom is representing 11 men with misconduct allegations against the designer.

"I completely froze", the student said while describing the incident.

Denying the allegations, 37-year-old Wang said that the accusations were "false, fabricated and mostly anonymous"

He added, "these baseless allegations were started on social media by sites which repeatedly disregarded the value and importance of evidence or fact-checking".

However, allegations about Wang's misconduct first circulated online on Twitter four years ago.

A 28-year-old alleged on Twitter that Wang had grabbed his crotch at the Brooklyn Mirage nightclub in New York in 2017. Wang at that time denied the claim and being present at the club that night.