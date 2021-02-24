STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pope Francis picks new doctor after previous one died from Covid-19

The 84-year-old pontiff picked Roberto Bernabei, an expert in health care for the elderly, as his physician, the Vatican said in a statement.

Published: 24th February 2021 06:35 PM

Pope Francis waves as he arrives for the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio (Photo | AP)

By AFP

Pope Francis appointed a new personal doctor on Wednesday, several weeks after the death from Covid-19 of the previous holder of the post. 

Bernabei, 69, leads the geriatrics and rehabilitative medicine department at Rome's Gemelli, the Catholic hospital where popes are traditionally treated. 

The last papal doctor, Fabrizio Soccorsi, died aged 78 on January 9 of Covid-19-related pulmonary complications, following a hospitalisation for cancer. 

Francis is believed to be in relative good health, despite having had part of his lung removed when he was a young man after developing pleurisy.

Last month he cancelled several events due to a bout of sciatica, a chronic nerve condition that causes hip pain and makes him walk with a slight limp. 

Also in January, the pope received the coronavirus vaccine alongside his predecessor, former pope Benedict XVI.

