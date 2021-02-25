US mass murder suspect 'cooked' victim's heart, tried serving it to other victims

By AFP

WASHINGTON: A man accused of a triple murder in the US state of Oklahoma sliced one victim's heart from her body and cooked it with potatoes to serve to other victims before attacking them, US media reported Wednesday.

The suspect, Lawrence Paul Anderson, allegedly removed the organ from the body of a neighbor he had stabbed to death, according to Oklahoma City News 4 TV and the Oklahoman newspaper.

He allegedly then brought the heart to his uncle's home where he cooked it and tried to serve it to the uncle and his wife, investigators reportedly told the Grady County Court in Chickasha on Tuesday.

Anderson then allegedly killed the uncle and his four-year-old granddaughter in the home and severely injured the wife in the February 9 spree.

"He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons," an agent wrote in a search warrant presented in court.

The crime came just weeks after Anderson, who has a long arrest record, was released from prison on a general commutation by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 on drug charges.

He confessed to the murders in court on Tuesday, according to the reports.