Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after problem with engine: Reports

The plane carrying both cargo and passengers landed safely and no one was injured, the report said.

Published: 26th February 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Boeing 777 aircraft

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russian media report that a Boeing 777 plane made an emergency landing in Moscow in the early hours of Friday after the pilot reported a problem with the engine.

The Interfax news agency cited an anonymous source saying that the pilot on the flight from Hong Kong to Madrid reported a failure of one of the left engine control channels and requested an emergency landing at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.

The plane carrying both cargo and passengers landed safely and no one was injured, the report said.

Earlier this month, a Boeing 777 operated by United Airlines had to make an emergency landing in Denver after one of its engines blew apart, spewing huge chunks of wreckage that landed in neighborhoods and sports fields.

The investigation is focusing on a fan blade that appeared to be weakened by wear and tear, a development reminiscent of a fatal failure on board another plane in 2018.

