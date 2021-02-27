STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US air strike in Syria a warning to Iran: President Joe Biden

Syria and Iran on Friday condemned the attack with Damascus calling it a 'bad sign' from the new Biden administration.

Published: 27th February 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Friday that a US air strike against an Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria, the first since he took office, should be seen by Iran as a warning.

Asked what the message was from the air strike, Biden, speaking in Houston during a tour of relief efforts after a huge winter storm in Texas, said: "You can't act with impunity. Be careful." Syria and Iran on Friday condemned the attack with Damascus calling it a "bad sign" from the new Biden administration and Tehran saying it would further destabilize the region.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said two F-15E "Strike Eagles" dropped seven precision-guided munitions on Thursday on facilities in eastern Syria used by the militias believed to be behind a spate of rocket attacks on US troops in Iraq.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden was sending "an unambiguous message." "He's going to act to protect Americans and when threats are posed, he has the right to take an action at the time and in the manner of his choosing," Psaki said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration wanted to make it "very, very clear -- notably to Iran-- that they cannot act with impunity against our people, our partners, our interests. "And I think -- and expect -- that that message was clearly received," Blinken said.

Syria condemned the strike as "cowardly American aggression." "It is a bad sign regarding the policies of the new US administration which should adhere to international (norms)," the foreign ministry said.

The Iranian foreign ministry strongly condemned what it called "illegal attacks" that are a "clear violation of human rights and international law." The foreign ministry spokesman said that the air strikes would lead to "intensifying military conflicts and further destabilize the region".

Hashed casualties

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 22 fighters from Iraq's state-sponsored Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force were killed.

It said that US warplanes hit three trucks loaded with munitions coming from Iraq near the Syrian border town of Albu Kamal and destroyed border posts of the Hashed, an umbrella group that includes small militias with ties to Iran.

Kirby said that the Pentagon had received "preliminary details" about casualties but declined to release any figures. He said that nine "facilities" used by the militias were "totally destroyed" and two "partially destroyed."

It was the first US military action targeting such groups since Biden took office five weeks ago and came just as Washington had opened the door to resuming negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear program.

Kirby said the targeted location was used by Kataeb Hezbollah and Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, two Iraqi pro-Iran groups operating under the Hashed. Kataeb Hezbollah said one of its fighters was killed and slammed the strike as a "heinous crime in violation of international law."

Kirby said that Iraqi and Kurdish partners had provided intelligence that led to the identification of the groups behind the rocket attacks. Iraq's defense ministry denied the US had coordinated with it to conduct the strike, saying it only works together with the US-led coalition in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Syria's ally Russia also condemned the attack, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov questioning the Biden administration's plans in Syria. "It is very important for us to understand the United States' strategic line on the ground," Lavrov said.

Kirby responded to criticism by Lavrov that Moscow had been notified just four or five minutes before the US struck the targets. "We did what we believe was the proper amount of notification for this. It shouldn't come as a shock to anybody that we're going to do what we have to do to notify but we're also going to do what we have to do to protect our forces," he said.

Rocket attacks

The US action followed three rocket attacks on facilities in Iraq used by US and coalition forces fighting IS.

One of those strikes, on a military complex in the Kurdish regional capital Arbil on February 15, killed a civilian and a foreign contractor working with coalition forces, and wounded several US contractors and a soldier.

Last week, the Biden administration offered talks with Iran led by European allies as it seeks to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, left on the brink of collapse after Biden's predecessor Donald Trump withdrew from it.

But the new administration has also made clear it would not brook "malign activities" by Iran. Iran is believed to be searching for an opportunity to avenge the US assassination of top general Qasem Soleimani one year ago.

Soleimani, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander, was Iran's key liaison to its allies in Iraq and Syria, and elsewhere in the region. He was killed in a US drone strike just as he arrived in Baghdad for meetings with top Iraqi officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden US air strike Jen Psaki Syria US strike Strike Eagles John Kirby
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp