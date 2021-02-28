STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Online charity raises over USD 1 lakh for family of Indian who died in Singapore factory blast

Give.Asia, which is Asia's leading free platform for fundraisers to raise money for their causes, said in a post that as many as 2,141 people had donated.

Published: 28th February 2021 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign exchange, US Dollar, Dollar notes

The charity has so far raised 153,906 dollars (USD 115,510) from online donations. (File Photo)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: An online charity in Singapore has raised over USD 100,000 from donations for the India-based family of an Indian worker who died in a factory blast here on Wednesday.

Give.Asia, which is Asia's leading free platform for fundraisers to raise money for their causes, said in a post that as many as 2,141 people had donated by Sunday noon.

The charity, whose listing shows a goal of 200,000 Singapore dollars for the family of 38-year-old Marimuthu S, has so far raised 153,906 dollars (USD 115,510) from online donations.

Marimuthu, who worked as a site supervisor, never met his 10-month-old daughter.

When his wife gave birth to their second child in India in April last year, Singapore was going through its circuit breaker period, The Straits Times reported on Sunday.

Last time he was home in August 2019.

On Tuesday night, he spoke to his family over a video call.

The next morning, he suffered serious burns in the explosion at an industrial building and was one of three workers who succumbed to their injuries.

Another five of the factory's workers are in a critical condition.

The explosion occurred on the premises of Stars Engrg, a contractor dealing with fire protection systems.

Stars Engrg is also the employer of the eight workers.

Akash Mohapatra, a volunteer at the non-profit organisation ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) which focuses on migrant worker issues, told the report that Marimuthu was the pillar of his family.

Marimuthu worked in Singapore for the past 12 years to support his elderly mother, his four younger sisters, his wife Rajapriya, 28, and their daughters Riya Sri, 5, and Lithesaa, he said.

Mohapatra, who is part of a team of volunteers coordinating efforts to help the victims of the explosion, said Marimuthu is the only one whose family IRR has been able to contact so far.

Mohapatra said that counsellor Indu Sukumaran Nair has been providing grief counselling to Marimuthu's wife over the phone, as well as to his brother, who is also a foreign worker here.

"He came to work in Singapore & has contributed lots to our economy. A small gesture from me to support his family and paying forward," a donor Diana Chua wrote.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo will appoint an inquiry committee under the Workplace Safety and Health Act to inquire into the factors that led to the fatal fire and explosion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore Charity
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp