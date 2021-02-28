STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Spacewalking astronauts prep station for new solar wings

NASA's Kate Rubins and Victor Glover emerged from the orbiting lab lugging 8-foot (2.5-meter) duffle-style bags stuffed with hundreds of pounds of mounting brackets and struts.

Published: 28th February 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

NASA astronaut Terry Virts, commander of Expedition 43 on board the International Space Station tweeted this image of Earth.

The astronauts headed with their unusually large load to the far port side of the station, careful not to bump into anything. (Representational Photo | NASA)

By Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL: Spacewalking astronauts ventured out Sunday to install support frames for new, high-efficiency solar panels arriving at the International Space Station later this year.

NASA's Kate Rubins and Victor Glover emerged from the orbiting lab lugging 8-foot (2.5-meter) duffle-style bags stuffed with hundreds of pounds of mounting brackets and struts.

The equipment was so big and awkward that it had to be taken apart like furniture, just to get through the hatch.

"We know it's super tight in there," Mission Control radioed.

The astronauts headed with their unusually large load to the far port side of the station, careful not to bump into anything.

That's where the station's oldest and most degraded solar wings are located.

With more people and experiments flying on the space station, more power will be needed to keep everything running, according to NASA.

The six new solar panels -- to be delivered in pairs by SpaceX over the coming year or so -- should boost the station's electrical capability by as much as 30 per cent.

Rubins and Glover had to assemble and bolt down the struts for the first two solar panels, due to launch in June.

The eight solar panels up there now are 12 to 20 years old -- most of them past their design lifetime and deteriorating.

Each panel is 112 feet (34 meters) long by 39 feet (12 meters) wide.

Tip to tip counting the center framework, each pair stretches 240 feet (73 meters), longer than a Boeing 777's wingspan.

Boeing is supplying the new roll-up panels, about half the size of the old ones but just as powerful thanks to the latest solar cell technology.

They'll be placed at an angle above the old ones, which will continue to operate.

A prototype was tested at the space station in 2017.

Sunday's spacewalk was the third for infectious disease specialist Rubins and Navy pilot Glover  both of whom could end up flying to the moon.

They're among 18 astronauts newly assigned to NASA's Artemis moon-landing program.

The next moonwalkers will come from this group.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris put in a congratulatory call to Glover, the first African American astronaut to live full time at the space station.

NASA released the video exchange Saturday.

"The history making that you are doing, we are so proud of you," Harris said.

Like other firsts, Glover replied, it won't be the last.

"We want to make sure that we can continue to do new things," he said.

Rubins will float back out Friday with Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi to wrap up the solar panel prep work, and to vent and relocate ammonia coolant hoses.

Glover and Noguchi were among four astronauts arriving via SpaceX in November.

Rubins launched from Kazakhstan in October alongside two Russians.

They're all scheduled to return to Earth this spring.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Space Station
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp