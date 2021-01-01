STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lankan Army to play bigger role in COVID-19 prevention

General Shavendra Silva, the Army chief, who was promoted to the rank of a 4 star General last week, was appointed the head of COVID-19 prevention task force at the outset of the pandemic mid-March.

Sri Lankan municipal health workers take swab samples from residents to test for COVID-19 in Colombo. (Photo | AP)

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan has appointed 25 senior officers to coordinate the COVID-19 control operations in each district amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

General Shavendra Silva, the Army chief, appointed the coordinating officers for all 25 districts, each of the units headed by a Major General, the Army said.

The new Army coordinating officers at each district would facilitate smooth conduct of quarantine centres, transportation of individuals for quarantine and treatment, the supply of medicines, equipment and dry rations, the Army statement said.

Silva, who was promoted to the rank of a 4 star General last week, was appointed the head of COVID-19 prevention task force at the outset of the pandemic mid-March.

Since early October the island has seen a massive surge in confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths.

The death toll from the pandemic in the country crossed the 200-mark by Thursday.

The surge was due to two new clusters reported from a garment exporting factory and at the Colombo's biggest wholesale fish market.

Out of the total of 43,249 identified cases since mid-March, 39,570 had come from the two clusters.

 

