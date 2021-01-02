STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China warns of retaliation for New York Stock Exchange's delisting of companies

The stock exchange said on Thursday that China Telecom Corporation, China Mobile and China Unicom Hong Kong would be delisted from the exchange.

US-China ties, US-China relations

A military honor guard await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House in Washington. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: China said on Saturday that it would take necessary countermeasures in response to the New York Stock Exchange's announcement that would delist three major Chinese telecoms, in the latest flare-up of tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The stock exchange said on Thursday that China Telecom Corporation, China Mobile and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. would be delisted from the exchange, with trading of the companies to be suspended sometime between January 7 and January 11.

The move stems from an executive order President Donald Trump issued on November 12 barring investment in publicly traded companies that the US government says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

"China opposes the Americans from abusing national security by listing Chinese companies into the so-called 'Communist China Military Companies' list and will take the necessary countermeasures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," a spokesperson for the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said that the actions will also "greatly weaken all parties' confidence in the US capital market". The ministry did not offer details on what the measures might be.

Under Trump, the US has stepped up economic sanctions and travel bans against Chinese companies, government officials and Communist Party members, especially recently in Trump's last few weeks in office.

In December, the US announced plans to limit visas for members of the Chinese Communist Party and their family members to one month, instead of 10 years. Chinese tech giant Huawei has been shut out of the US market and the US has lobbied other countries to follow suit, albeit with mixed results.

