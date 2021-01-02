STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Dubai-based Indian Ramkumar Sarangapani breaks record for largest 'Pop up Greeting Card'

Sarangapani's greetings card is 100 times bigger than the regular pop up greetings card and features a collage of paintings of various leaders.

Published: 02nd January 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Ramkumar Sarangapani

Ramkumar Sarangapani (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By IANS

DUBAI: A Dubai-based Indian expat has broken the world record for the largest 'Pop up Greetings Card' record, the media reported on Saturday. Ramkumar Sarangapani is currently the holder of the highest number of Guinness World Records in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and this is his 19th world record, reports Gulf News.

Sarangapani's greetings card is 100 times bigger than the regular pop up greetings card and features a collage of Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum's paintings created by celebrated Dubai-based artist Akbar Saheb over the last 25 years.

With a closed surface area of 8.20 square metres, it broke the previous record of 6.729 square metres set by Hong Kong.

At 4 metres long and 2.05 metres wide, the card's outer cover is the winning bid of Expo 2020 painting created by Saheb in 2013, whereas the inside of the card and pop up is a collage of various paintings of Sheikh Mohammed made by him since 1996.

The card will be exhibited at the Numisbing Art Gallery, Doha centre, Al Maktoum Road, along with the Largest Electronic Greetings card, which was created on the occasion of 49th National day of UAE. The showcase will be on for 15 days from January 4 and remain until January 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guinness World Record Ramkumar Sarangapani Dubai Indian world records
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp