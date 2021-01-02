STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hundreds of birds die after New Years' Eve fireworks displays in Rome

Experts felt that the fireworks displays each year cause distress and injury to both wild and domestic animals.

Published: 02nd January 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Scores of birds lie dead on the streets of Rome

Scores of birds lie dead on the streets of Rome. (Photo| Twitter)

By Associated Press

ROME: Hundreds of birds died after many people set off fireworks in the Italian capital on New Year’s Eve, animal rights groups said Friday, calling it a "massacre". Footage of streets near Rome's main train station showed dozens and dozens of birds - mostly starlings - scattered lifeless on the ground.

The cause of the deaths was not clear, but the International Organization for the Protection of Animals said it appeared related to a particularly loud display of firecrackers and fireworks in the leafy neighborhood that many birds use to nest.

"It can be that they died from fear. They can fly up together and knock against each other, or hit windows or electric power lines. Let's not forget they can also die of heart attacks," said Loredana Diglio, a spokeswoman for the organization.

Fireworks displays each year cause distress and injury to both wild and domestic animals, she noted. And the unusual concentration of bird deaths came despite a ban by the city of Rome on personal fireworks displays, which was widely ignored, and a 10 pm curfew due to virus restrictions.

The Italian branch of OIPA has called for a ban on selling firecrackers and fireworks for personal use, citing the threat to animals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rome New Year 2021 New Year celebrations animal rights Rome bird deaths Rome fireworks
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp