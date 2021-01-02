Nepal political chaos: Prachanda faction to announce second phase of demonstrations on Saturday

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Amid political chaos, the Prachanda faction will announce the second phase of demonstrations in the capital city on Saturday.

"The demonstration mobilization committee led by Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha will announce the second phase of protest programs amid a press meeting at 3 pm on Saturday," Khabarhub quoted Himal Sharma, Nepal Communist Party's leader as saying.

This comes after Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recommendation on December 20. The move has invited 12 petitions in the country's apex court, claiming it to be "unconstitutional", including one by Prachanda.

"If there is any kind of uneasy conditions, I want to appeal the court to understand protest and mass meeting, which has commenced all around the nation. This is a symbiosis from people's part not only our political party, but I also request them to understand it in that way," the former Prime Minister appealed.

After dissolving the Parliament, Oli also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021, nearly two years ahead of the schedule. Seven cabinet ministers had submitted their resignations after the Parliament dissolution was ratified by the President.

Meanwhile, Madhav Kumar Nepal said the latest move of Oli has prompted people to come onto the street fearing the rise of undemocratic forces in the nation.

"He (Oli) has taken the steps against federalism, constitution, democracy, democratic values and norms, people's right and choice; this is why people now have hit the road," Nepal said addressing the mass meeting.

Oli claimed of lack of support from party insiders and moves to oust him from post through impeachment as the reasons to dissolve the parliament, which he exercised going beyond the constitutional rights.

Thousands of pro-monarchy demonstrators are taking place in the streets of Kathmandu demanding the reinstatement of Nepal's status as a constitutional monarchy at a time where the political crisis in the Himalayan Nation is deepening further. They also demanded that the incumbent political system be scrapped, blaming politicians in power for failing to cater to the need of the people in current times. Protesters claimed that a monarchy is the only way that would and can fix the current prevailing issues.