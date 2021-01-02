STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal political chaos: Prachanda faction to announce second phase of demonstrations on Saturday

The demonstration mobilization committee led by Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha will announce the second phase of protest programs amid a press meeting.

Published: 02nd January 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Amid political chaos, the Prachanda faction will announce the second phase of demonstrations in the capital city on Saturday.

"The demonstration mobilization committee led by Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha will announce the second phase of protest programs amid a press meeting at 3 pm on Saturday," Khabarhub quoted Himal Sharma, Nepal Communist Party's leader as saying.

This comes after Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recommendation on December 20. The move has invited 12 petitions in the country's apex court, claiming it to be "unconstitutional", including one by Prachanda.

"If there is any kind of uneasy conditions, I want to appeal the court to understand protest and mass meeting, which has commenced all around the nation. This is a symbiosis from people's part not only our political party, but I also request them to understand it in that way," the former Prime Minister appealed.

After dissolving the Parliament, Oli also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021, nearly two years ahead of the schedule. Seven cabinet ministers had submitted their resignations after the Parliament dissolution was ratified by the President.

Meanwhile, Madhav Kumar Nepal said the latest move of Oli has prompted people to come onto the street fearing the rise of undemocratic forces in the nation.

"He (Oli) has taken the steps against federalism, constitution, democracy, democratic values and norms, people's right and choice; this is why people now have hit the road," Nepal said addressing the mass meeting.

Oli claimed of lack of support from party insiders and moves to oust him from post through impeachment as the reasons to dissolve the parliament, which he exercised going beyond the constitutional rights.

Thousands of pro-monarchy demonstrators are taking place in the streets of Kathmandu demanding the reinstatement of Nepal's status as a constitutional monarchy at a time where the political crisis in the Himalayan Nation is deepening further. They also demanded that the incumbent political system be scrapped, blaming politicians in power for failing to cater to the need of the people in current times. Protesters claimed that a monarchy is the only way that would and can fix the current prevailing issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nepal chaos Prachanda K P Sharma Oli
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp