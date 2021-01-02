STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

One dead, nine missing after landslide hits Norway's Ask village

The police statement said the discovery was made around 2:30 pm on Friday as Norwegian crews supported by colleagues from Sweden continued search operations in the snow-covered terrain.

Published: 02nd January 2021 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue crews at the scene of a landslide at Ask

Rescue crews at the scene of a landslide at Ask in Norway. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

OSLO: Rescuers on Friday found a dead body and continued searching for nine other people, including a toddler and a 13-year-old, still missing days after a mudslide destroyed homes in a Norwegian village, the authorities said.

An entire hillside collapsed in Ask, 25 kilometres (15 miles) northeast of the capital Oslo overnight Tuesday, burying homes or breaking them apart. "A dead body was discovered in the landslide," police said without identifying the person.

The police statement said the discovery was made around 2:30 pm on Friday as Norwegian crews supported by colleagues from Sweden continued search operations in the snow-covered terrain. The police published the names of the ten people subject to the days-long search. Eight are adults, one is two years old and the last is 13 years old.

Norwegian media reported that a medical helicopter and ambulances were at the scene. The authorities have banned all aircraft from the disaster area until 3 pm on Monday as they conduct aerial searches. "We still think we can find survivors in the landslide zone. The fact that a discovery was made suggests to us that we are in an area where there may be people," a rescue worker told TV2. 

'We want to have hope'

Local mayor Anders Østensen told TV2 he was trying to keep his hopes up. "I choose to listen to the police when they say that the current operation is a rescue operation. We want to have hope but we see very well what the site looks like," the mayor said.

Homes were buried under mud, others cut in two and some houses left teetering over a crater caused by the mudslide, with several falling over the edge. The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) said the disaster was a "quick clay slide" of approximately 300 by 800 metres (yards).

Quick clay is a sort of clay found in Norway and Sweden that can collapse and turn to fluid when overstressed. Police said 10 people had been injured including one seriously who was transferred to Oslo for treatment.

One-fifth of the 5,000 strong population of the municipality of Gjerdum that includes Ask have been evacuated from the area as the ground was deemed unstable. Prime Minister Erna Solberg visited the village on Wednesday and described the landslide as "one of the largest" the country had seen. "It's a dramatic experience to be here," Solberg told reporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Norway Landslide Ask landslide Norway hillside collapse Norway landslide deaths
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp