'We will not resign on January 31': Pakistan minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi decries opposition stir

Published: 02nd January 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent Imran Khan-led government of Pakistan will not resign on January 31 as demanded by the 11-party PDM opposition alliance, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed on Saturday.

Qureshi made the remarks while speaking to Geo News after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced to intensify its anti-government campaign and again asked the Prime Minister to step down before the January 31 deadline. "Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys the confidence of the National Assembly. Why would he resign on the Opposition's demand?" the Foreign Minister queried.

He said that the PDM had earlier announced to resign from the provincial assemblies on December 31, 2020, but the date has passed. "The public has realised the Opposition's true agenda and their 'jalsas' (rallies) do not have that strength," Qureshi told Geo News.

Last week, Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's had threatened to lead a long march to Islamabad if Khan did not resign by January 31, insisting that the there was no time left for dialogue.

The PDM has become a major resistance for Prime Minister Khan's government, who maintains that the prime agenda of the opposition movement is to seek leverage and relief for political leaders from corruption cases.

Khan, in a recent statement said that no matter how strong the opposition parties may become, he will never be giving them any leverage against what he called stolen money of the people and the country.

