STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Yemen airport attack aimed to 'eliminate' Cabinet: PM Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed

The new Yemeni government was formed in December to end a dangerous political rift with southern separatists who are backed by the United Arab Emirates.

Published: 02nd January 2021 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bystanders and a soldier stand near a damaged portion of the airport of Yemen's southern city of Aden after an attack on PM Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed

Bystanders and a soldier stand near a damaged portion of the airport of Yemen's southern city of Aden after an attack on PM Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed (R). (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

CAIRO: Yemen's prime minister on Saturday said that a missile attack on the airport in Aden was meant "to eliminate" the country's new government as it arrived in the key southern city - a daring assault which he blamed on Iran-backed rebels.

Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed spoke to The Associated Press in an interview conducted at his office in the Mashiq Palace in Aden. It was the leader's first interview with international media after he survived Wednesday's attack that killed at least 25 people and wounded 110 others.

"It's a major terrorist attack that was meant to eliminate the government. It was a message against peace and stability in Yemen," the premier said.

Saeed repeated his government's accusations that Yemen's Houthi rebels were responsible for the missile attack on the airport and a drone assault on the palace, shortly after the premier and his Cabinet were transferred there.

The new Yemeni government was formed in December to end a dangerous political rift with southern separatists who are backed by the United Arab Emirates. The internal rift threatened the UAE's partnership with Saudi Arabia that is fighting the Houthis in Yemen.

He said the "techniques" used in the airport missile attack were hallmarks of the Houthis' strategy. The attack took place moments after a plane carrying Saeed and his Cabinet members landed at the airport.

AP footage from the scene at Aden's airport showed members of the government delegation disembarking as the blast shook the tarmac, with many ministers rushing back inside the plane or running down the stairs, seeking shelter.

Saeed said three precision-guided missiles had struck the facility, targeting his plane, the arrival hall and the VIP lounge of the airport. "The guidance accuracy was great. The operation was huge," he said. The prime minister said Yemeni investigators have collected the remains of the missiles and that experts from the Saudi-led coalition and the US would help determine the type and origins of the missiles.

Saeed and his newly formed Cabinet were returning to Yemen a week after they were sworn in before Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in Saudi Arabias capital, Riyadh, where the embattled leader resides.

The Cabinet reshuffle was part of a power-sharing deal between the Saudi-backed Hadi and the secessionist Southern Transitional Council, an umbrella group of militias seeking to restore an independent southern Yemen, which existed from 1967 until unification in 1990.

Saeed, the prime minister, said his government would prioritise "security and stability" in government-held areas after months of infighting between Hadi's government and the STC. "Whatever the challenges in Aden, the government remains," he said.

He also pointed to "huge" economic challenges as being the focus of his government. The conflict in the Arab world's most impoverished nation began when the Houthis captured the capital of Sanaa in 2014, forcing Hadi's government to flee.

The following year, the Saudi-led coalition intervened against the Iran-backed rebels in what has turned into a stalemated war. Since then, more than 112,000 people - fighters and civilians - have been killed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed Yemen airport attack Yemen PM attacked Yemen governemnt
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp