STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Aden International Airport receives first commercial flight since 30 December missile attack

The attack on Wednesday took place just moments after a plane carrying members of Yemen's Cabinet landed on a flight from the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.

Published: 03rd January 2021 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

People walk away from the runway following an explosion at the airport in Aden

People walk away from the runway following an explosion at the airport in Aden. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

SANAA (YEMEN): A plane landed on Sunday at the airport in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, officials said, the first commercial flight to arrive since the deadly missile attack last week on the facility that killed at least 25 people and wounded 110 others.

The attack on Wednesday took place just moments after a plane carrying members of Yemen's Cabinet landed on a flight from the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. Three precision-guided missiles that struck the airport targeted the plane carrying the Cabinet members, the arrival hall and the airport's VIP lounge, according to Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. On Sunday, the airport received a Yemenia airline flight arriving from Sudan's capital Khartoum, according to Yemen's state-run SABA news agency. Yemeni Interior Minister Ibrahim Haidan and Aden Governor Ahmed Lamlas were at the airport to receive the flight, the report said.

Haidan said the speedy reopening of the airport has underscored "the determination of the government to overcome obstacles and face the difficulties" caused by Wednesday's attack. The attack killed at least 25 people, including three workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross, and wounded 110 others.

The war in Yemen started in 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels overran the north and the capital, Sanaa. The following year, a Saudi-led military coalition intervened to wage war on the Houthis and to restore President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's government to power.

Hadi has been living in Riyadh. Yemen's internationally recognized government has accused the Houthis of carrying out the airport attack as well as a drone assault on the Mashiq Palace in Aden shortly after the prime minister and his Cabinet were transferred there Wednesday.

Houthi officials have denied being behind the attack and have sought to blame unspecified groups in the Saudi-led coalition. The rebel leaders have not offered any evidence or answered requests for comment. The Yemeni ministers were returning to Aden from Riyadh after being sworn in last week as part of a Cabinet reshuffle.

The changes were part of a deal with the Emirati-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council. The STC is an umbrella group of militias seeking to restore an independent southern Yemen, which existed from 1967 until unification in 1990.

Yemen's internationally recognized government has worked mostly from self-imposed exile in Riyadh during the country's years-long civil war.

Meanwhile, in the strategic port city of Hodeida, three people including two women and a man, were killed when a shell landed Friday at a wedding hall in al-Hawk district while a wedding celebration was taking place, local officials and the UN said.

The officials said the shelling also wounded at least eight others, and that both warring sides, the Houthis and internationally recognized government traded accusations of responsibility for the attack.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. The head of the UN mission to Hodeida, retired Gen. Abhijit Guha, condemned the shelling. Yemen's war has killed more than 112,000 people and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aden International Airport Aden airport attack Yemen airport attack Yemen flight operations
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp