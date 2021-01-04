Seven arrested at Kathmandu airport for carrying fake COVID-19 test report

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal police has arrested seven migrant workers from the Tribhuvan International Airport here for attempting to travel to the UAE with fake coronavirus test reports.

According to a statement issued by Nepal Police Headquarters on Sunday, seven workers, who were about to board a Fly Dubai flight, were arrested on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Nath Bastola said the arrests were made in coordination with the airline company.

The arrested showed "suspicious behaviour" during the security check-in process, the police said, adding that the airlines company contacted the respective hospitals from where the reports were purportedly issued.

The hospitals said the reports were not issued by them.

The arrested have been sent to the Metropolitan Police Circle in Gaushala for further investigation.