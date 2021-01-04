STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Seven arrested at Kathmandu airport for carrying fake COVID-19 test report

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Nath Bastola said the arrests were made in coordination with the airline company.

Published: 04th January 2021 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal police has arrested seven migrant workers from the Tribhuvan International Airport here for attempting to travel to the UAE with fake coronavirus test reports.

According to a statement issued by Nepal Police Headquarters on Sunday, seven workers, who were about to board a Fly Dubai flight, were arrested on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Nath Bastola said the arrests were made in coordination with the airline company.

The arrested showed "suspicious behaviour" during the security check-in process, the police said, adding that the airlines company contacted the respective hospitals from where the reports were purportedly issued.

The hospitals said the reports were not issued by them.

The arrested have been sent to the Metropolitan Police Circle in Gaushala for further investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribhuvan International Airport Coronavirus test COVID 19 Nepal Kathmandu
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp