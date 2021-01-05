STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Amid fresh lockdown in UK, Boris Johnson cancels his India trip for 72nd Republic Day

England is facing a third national lockdown that will go on till mid-February, as authorities struggle to stem a surge in coronavirus cases that have left hospitals across UK overwhelmed.

Published: 05th January 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, boards an ambulance during a visit to the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust in London. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday postponed a post-Brexit trip planned this month to India after the Covid crisis worsened in Britain, Downing Street said.

"The prime minister spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned," a spokesperson said, blaming a fast-spreading strain of the virus.

Johnson announced a new England-wide lockdown on Monday following the emergence of the virulent new strain, explaining urgent action was needed to prevent spiralling numbers of cases overwhelming health services.

"The prime minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus," Downing Street said Johnson had told his Indian counterpart.

Johnson still hopes to visit India in the first half of 2021, before Modi is due to attend a G7 summit in Britain later this year.

The British leader was due to be a guest at India's annual Republic Day celebrations on January 26, shortly after the UK left the European Union's single market and as it seeks new trade deals around the world, particularly in fast-growing Asia.

Announcing the trip last month, Johnson said the visit would showcase "Global Britain" and help to deliver a "quantum leap" in Britain's relations with India, the jewel of its former empire.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Kingdom Republic Day Chief guest Boris Johnson India trip cancelled new coronavirus strain UK lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp