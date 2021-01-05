STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Democrats tighten control with US House rules changes

The party-line vote also extended last year's proxy voting rules, which permit lawmakers to vote remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 05th January 2021 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speak during votes on opening day of the 117th Congress. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Democrats controlling the House moved aggressively Monday to tighten their hold over the chamber despite their narrow margin, ramming through a rules package that limits the potential for embarrassing votes and caters to the party's progressive wing by weakening deficit-neutrality requirements for legislation such as a "Green New Deal."

Democrats have freely used the new system, which maximized their voting participation while Republican leaders have urged their members to vote in person.

The rules changes come as Democrats hold a bare majority in the House of fewer than a half-dozen seats, significantly smaller than over the past two years.

Also, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is beginning what promises to be her fourth and final term as leader of the chamber.

In Democratic control, House is a key asset for President-elect Joe Biden's agenda, regardless of whether his party wins the Senate after Tuesday's pair of runoff elections in Georgia.

Pelosi announced later Monday that remote voting would be permitted through Feb.18.

Understanding the bundle of changes requires a dive into the arcane world of House rules and parliamentary maneuvering.

The Democratic-imposed rules continue a years-long trend of eroding the powers of the House minority through revisions enacted every two years.

Of particular concern now to Republicans are two changes: A plan to weaken GOP opportunities for end-stage amendments to bills, and a move to weaken "pay-as-you-go"ules that make it more difficult to pass legislation bloating the federal deficit.

There are also new rules requiring members of Congress to bear financial responsibility for discrimination lawsuits, requiring "gender-inclusive language," and establishing a new Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth.

Republicans said the hodge-podge of changes is designed to muzzle their party.

"It is all designed to take away the voice of 48 percent of this House chamber," said Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

Republicans particularly protested a move to gut their ability to offer a so-called motion to recommit.

That's a longstanding right of the minority party to, in essence, offer a final amendment to a bill.

Such motions often provide political grist for the minority, which designs them to force difficult votes, or "political gotcha games," as Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., put it.

Now the main use of such motions would be to try to kill legislation.

They would not be subject to debate, making it easier for the Democratic majority to simply defeat them.

