Thailand ups restrictions amid virus outbreak

Published: 05th January 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

People stand in lines to get COVID-19 tests in Samut Sakhon, South of Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BANGKOK: Thailand's government says it is tightening restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus as the country logged another 527 new cases.

Officials said on Tuesday that foreign migrant workers accounted for 439 of the new infections, while 82 were Thais infected locally and another six were new arrivals from abroad who tested positive in quarantine centres.

Thailand on Monday reported 745 infections, the most since the pandemic began.

After almost no locally transmitted infections for almost half a year, Thailand in recent weeks has seen a viral resurgence first spotted in communities of foreign factory and market workers just outside Bangkok.

The government has responded by putting in place fresh antivirus measures across large parts of the country, including closing schools and limiting restaurant hours.

The government said on Tuesday that it will restrict travel between provinces in so-called red-zone to goods, cargo and necessary travel, and set up additional checkpoint on roads connecting the country's most affected provinces.

Field hospitals were being set up in at least five hot zones in an equal number of provinces.

