STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Misuse of national security': China criticises US order against dealing with Chinese payment apps

Tuesday's order escalated a conflict with Beijing over technology, security and spying accusations that has plunged US-Chinese relations to their lowest level in decades.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

US-China ties, US-China relations

A military honor guard await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House in Washington. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: China's government on Wednesday accused Washington of misusing national security as an excuse to hurt commercial competitors after President Donald Trump signed an order banning transactions with payment services Alipay and WeChat Pay and six other apps.

Tuesday's order escalated a conflict with Beijing over technology, security and spying accusations that has plunged US-Chinese relations to their lowest level in decades.

It followed confusion in financial markets after the New York Stock Exchange announced last week it would remove three Chinese phone companies and then withdrew that plan on Monday. "This is another example of the US's bullying, arbitrary and hegemonic behaviour. This is an example of the United States over-generalizing the concept of national security and abusing its national power to unreasonably suppress foreign companies," said a foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying.

Beijing will take unspecified "necessary measures" to protect Chinese companies, Hua said, repeating a government statement made following previous US sanctions announcements. It rarely has been followed by action.

Trump's order cites unspecified concerns about apps collecting Americans' personal and financial data and turning it over to China's communist government. Hua ridiculed that argument, pointing to US government intelligence gathering. "This is like a gangster who wantonly steals but then clamors to be protected from robbery. How hypocritical and ridiculous it is," Hua said.

Chinese smartphone apps face similar opposition in neighboring India, which has blocked dozens of them on security grounds amid a military standoff over a disputed section of border between the two countries.

Trump in August issued orders banning dealings with the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok and the WeChat messaging app. Those and this week's order take effect after President-elect Joe Biden is due to be sworn in January 20, leaving open the question of whether the government will go ahead with it.

A representative for Biden's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Alipay is part of the empire of billionaire Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and financial platform Ant Group.

WeChat Pay is operated by rival tech giant Tencent. The others named in the order are CamScanner, QQ Wallet, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate and WPS Office. The Trump administration also has imposed curbs on access to US technology for Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei and some other companies.

A November order bans American investors from buying securities issued by companies deemed to be linked to China's military. US tech companies worry Beijing might retaliate by making it more difficult to do business in the world's second-largest economy.

Political analysts expect Biden to try to resume cooperation with Beijing on issues such as climate change and the coronavirus. But few expect big changes due to widespread frustration with Beijing's trade and human rights record and accusations of spying and technology theft.

Trump administration officials indicated they hadn't consulted with the president-elect's team before the latest order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US China tensions US China ties donald trump Chinese payment apps Us Chinese apps ban
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp